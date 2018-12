Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University, will be guest speaker at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Atchafalaya Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute.

The meeting will be held at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. A social begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m. Ricchiuti’s topic is “Louisiana; What’s Up Down Here!” Coats are requested. The meeting is not open to the public.