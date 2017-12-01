Tuesday food drive to benefit St. Mary Outreach

People can help provide necessary items to others in need by donating non-perishable food and other goods Tuesday at Whitney Bank in Morgan City.

St. Mary Outreach personnel will participate in the KLFY News 10 and FoodNet Food for Families food drive and collect items from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Whitney Bank, located at 1100 Brashear Ave.

The organization, which provides essential items to the less fortunate in east St. Mary Parish, is in need of non-perishable food items, including dry food, canned goods, condiments and meats.

Especially needed are canned meats, Executive Director Brenda Liner said.

“We get a whole bunch of vegetables, but we hardly ever get any canned meats, like tuna fish, Spam, chicken in a can, Vienna sausage,” she said.

The 2017 food drive wasn’t as successful as it normally is, and they only received about a quarter of the items that people typically donate, Liner said.

Organizers plan to have more signs at Whitney Bank and will be in the side parking lot by the bank in hopes of being more visible to donors.

“We ask that you open your hearts and pantries to help us feed our needy neighbors in the Tri-City area,” Liner said.

St. Mary Outreach has partnered with the Food for Families drive for over 30 years ago.

During that time, donors have responded “with overwhelming enthusiasm” to help the less fortunate, Liner said.

“As we enter a new year, let us all be mindful of the many blessings that have been bestowed on us, and let us respond to those to whom life has dealt a less kindly and prosperous existence,” she said.

Other items organizers are asking people to donate include personal hygiene and household items such as toilet paper, bath soap, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, paper towels, garbage bags, facial tissue, foils, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, floor cleaner, bleach and laundry soap. Also helpful is baby items such as diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and cereal.

People donating items are asked to check the expiration dates.