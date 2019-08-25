Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic

A tropical storm, named Dorian, has formed southeast of the Caribbean and is headed northwest, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Here's the 3 p.m. forecast discussion from the center:

500 PM AST Sun Aug 25 2019

While still looking a bit ragged, convection has continued to

increase near the center of Dorian since the last advisory, and a

just-received SSMI/S overpass shows a convective band wrapped about

three-quarters of the way around the center. Various Dvorak-based

objective and subjective satellite intensity estimates are in the

35-45 kt range, while recent microwave-based estimates are in the

45-60 kt range. Based on these data, the initial intensity is

increased to 45 kt.

The initial motion remains 280/12 kt. The subtropical ridge to the

north of the cyclone should steer it generally westward to

west-northwestward for the next 72 h or so, with a more

northwestward motion possible thereafter as Dorian approaches an

upper-level low pressure area forecast to be over the north-central

Caribbean. The model guidance has not shifted much since the

previous advisory. However, some of the normally reliable models

are in disagreement. The ECMWF and GFS keep Dorian weaker and

farther south, and they are on the left side of the guidance

envelope. The HWRF and UKMET have more northerly tracks, and

forecast Dorian to pass near Puerto Rico and then near or north of

Hispaniola. The various consensus models are between these

extremes, and the earlier forecast is now close to them. Thus, the

new forecast track is little changed from the previous forecast, and

it calls for Dorian to move through the Windward Islands between

36-48 h and cross Hispaniola between 96-120 h.

Dorian still appears to be ingesting dry air based on the somewhat

ragged convective pattern. This entrainment is expected to continue

sporadically for the next 2-3 days, and this could slow

intensification despite an environment of light to moderate shear.

The intensity guidance is split on how much intensification could

occur during this time. The statistical-dynamical SHIPS and LGEM

models showing more intensification and forecast Dorian to become a

hurricane. On the dynamical side, the latest HWRF run shows little

development, and the GFS/ECMWF keep the system weak to the point

where it degenerates into a tropical wave before reaching

Hispaniola. The intensity forecast follows the general trend of the

statistical-dynamical models, but shows less intensification out of

respect for the dynamical models. The intensity forecast becomes

even lower confidence after 72 h due to uncertainties in how much

shear and land that Dorian will encounter. The new forecast calls

for Dorian to weaken to a depression due to passage over Hispaniola.

However, the large range of possibilities also includes both Dorian

going north of Hispaniola and remaining a hurricane and the small

cyclone dissipating completely over the island.

Key Messages:

1. Dorian is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to

portions of the Lesser Antilles, where tropical storm watches and

warnings are in effect. Residents in these areas should refer to

advice from local government officials and products from their

local meteorological service for additional information.

2. Dorian is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rainfall across

portions of the Lesser Antilles, with isolated amounts as high as 6

inches.

3. While it is too soon to determine the specific time or

magnitude of possible direct impacts in Puerto Rico, the Virgin

Islands, or Hispaniola interests in those areas should monitor the

progress of Dorian.