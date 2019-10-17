Trick-or-treat times set in St. Mary cities

Morgan City, Amelia, Berwick, Bayou Vista, Patterson and Franklin will have trick-or-treat for children 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Morgan City Main Street’s Trunk or Treat will be 4-6:30 p.m. Satuday underneath the U.S. 90 bridge in Morgan City.

Morgan City Petting Zoo’s Fifth Annual Fall Fest will be Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Morgan City Petting Zoo, 725 Myrtle St.

St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce Zoo to Boo Family Fun Day will be Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Morgan City Petting Zoo.

The Mission Church, 200 Stable Road in Patterson (old skating rink), will have a Trunk or Treat event 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Lighthouse Community Church, 3810 La. 182, in Berwick will have a Trunk or Treat event Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., behind the church.

Many other area churches will also host activities in the Tri-City area.