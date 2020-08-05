Tribal police mourn death of K-9 Rex

The Chitimacha Tribal Police’s K-9 “Rex” died Monday morning after undergoing several weeks of treatment for an aggressive cancer.

Rex, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois that originally trained and served as an explosive detection K-9 in the Netherlands military, was donated anonymously about three years ago with the help of Paul LeBlanc at La K-9 in Maurice.

Rex was certified by La. K-9, as was his handler, Sgt. Nick Picard, in the detection of numerous explosives and tracking and article searching.

During his career at Chitimacha Police Department, K9 Rex was utilized at many businesses, schools and public places for the detection of explosives. He also was used for special events like large conferences at the Cajundome, and he and Picard were used by the NFL for the past two years at all New Orleans Saints home games. K-9 Rex was utilized in the tracking of elderly and special needs individuals.

K-9 Rex was a gentle K-9 whose passive nature was in perfect concert with an unwavering drive that made him very successful at being able to track those who are most vulnerable.

The Chitimacha Police Department will have a memorial for K9 Rex in the near future. Once that is arranged, notification will be sent out.