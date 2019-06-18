Tri-City students win academic honors

Local student on Ga. St. Dean's List

Arly Salinas of Morgan City has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.

Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Seven receive ULM honors

Seven Morgan City students appeared on the Spring 2019 President’s List and Dean’s List at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Eligibility requires full-time undergraduate enrollment.

Students on the President’s List have at least a 3.9 GPA. Students on the Dean’s List have at least a 3.5 GPA.

The GPA requirements do not include a student’s cumulative GPA, only the current term (Spring 2019) GPA.

President’s List

Leah Domangue, Blair Duhon, Colby Glatter, Joshua Glatter and Kaitlyn Ledet.

Dean’s List

Brandi Albarado and Makayla Melendez.

Barney on Bloomsburg honors list

Gabrielle Barney of Patterson was one of nearly 1,900 Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. Barney, a member of the class of 2022, is majoring in special education, early childhood Education.

A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received will be named to the Deans’ List.