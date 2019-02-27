Tri-City Mardi Gras parades start Friday

Six area Mardi Gras parades will be held in the Tri-City area beginning Friday and ending on Mardi Gras Day.

Adonis has route changes set for its Friday parade.

Krewe of Adonis

The Krewe of Adonis will hold the area’s only nighttime parade at 7 p.m. March 1. The updated route will start at the corner of Brashear Avenue and Second Street and proceed down Second to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Ninth Street (La. 70), Brashear Avenue, Victor II Boulevard and ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Krewe of Galatea

The women’s mystic Krewe of Galatea celebrates 50 years this year.

Galatea will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. March 3 in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Second Street under the U.S. 90 Grizzaffi Bridge and proceed to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, Victor II Boulevard and ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Parading behind Galatea will be the children’s Krewe of Nike.

Krewe of Dionysus

The Krewe of Dionysus will hold its alternating parade in Bayou Vista this year at 2 p.m. March 2. Anyone interested in putting a car, truck or float in the parade must contact Roddy Richard, 985-498-0118.

The Dionysus After Parade Dance with live music immediately follows the parade at the Bayou Vista Community Center. Participants must be 21 or older. Entry is $30 per couple. Tickets are available through board members.

The procession will line up on the corner of Jupiter and Delmar streets, and the procession will turn right on Delmar to Venus, Saturn, Southeast Boulevard, Canal Street, Teche Road, Fairmont, back to Southeast and turn right onto Belleview and proceed to its starting point on Jupiter Street where it will disband.

Parading with Dionysus will be the Krewe of Hannibal.

Krewe of Amani

The Krewe of Amani will hold its Lundi Gras parade at 2 p.m. March 4 in Patterson. The procession will line up at Patterson High School and proceed down La. 182 (Main Street) and end at the Place Norman Shopping Center.

Parading with Amani will be the Krewe of Hannibal.

Krewe of Hephaestus

The oldest-chartered area krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Sixth and Sycamore streets and proceed down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, and Victor II Boulevard, ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Siracusa/

Greenwood

The Siracusa/Greenwood Community Mardi Gras Parade will also be held at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Siracusa Subdivision near Morgan City.

Participants will line up on Siracusa Road at 1 p.m. and proceed to James Street and Grace Street before ending at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

Anyone wishing to participate or for information may call Leroy Trim or Mary Jones at 985-385-4224 or 985-759-1689.

Parading with them will be members of the Krewe of Hannibal.

Parade Summaries

—Krewe of Adonis: Friday, March 1, 7 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Dionysus: Saturday, March 2, 2 p.m., Bayou Vista.

—Krewe of Galatea: Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Amani: Monday, March 4, 2 p.m., Patterson.

—Krewe of Hephaestus: Tuesday, March 5, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Siracusa/ Greenwood: Tuesday, March 5, 2 p.m., Siracusa Subdivision.