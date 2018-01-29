Tri-City area parades begin rolling Feb. 9

The men’s Krewe of Adonis will be the first Mardi Gras parade on tap in the Tri-City area’s Carnival season. The area’s only nighttime parade will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 9.

Adonis marks the beginning of a local parade daily through Fat Tuesday when two are held.

Adonis’ procession will start at the intersection of Brashear and Federal avenues in Morgan City, proceed down Federal Avenue to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Brashear Avenue and Victor II Boulevard where it will end at the Myrtle Street intersection.

The Krewe of Dionysus will hold its alternating parade in Berwick this year at 2 p.m. Feb. 10.

The procession will line up on Gilmore Drive and turn on John Street, Robichaux Street, Mount Street, Gilmore Drive, right on La. 182, Tournament Boulevard, Fairview Drive then to Pattie Drive, where it will disband at Berwick Junior High School.

The Krewe of Galatea will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Second Street under the U.S. 90 Grizzaffi Bridge and proceed to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, Victor II Boulevard and ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Bringing a Lundi Gras parade will be the Krewe of Amani at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in Patterson. The procession will line up at Patterson High School and proceed down La. 182 (Main Street) and end at the Place Norman Shopping Center.

Krewe of Hephaestus members will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Sixth and Sycamore streets and proceed down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, and Victor II Boulevard, ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

The Siracusa/Greenwood Community Mardi Gras Parade will also be held at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Siracusa Subdivision near Morgan City.

Participants will line up on Siracusa Road at 1 p.m. and proceed to James Street and Grace Street before ending at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

The children’s Krewe of Nike will parade behind Galatea.

Krewe of Hannibal members will parade behind Dionysus, Amani and Siracusa.

Parade Summaries

—Krewe of Adonis: Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Dionysus: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m., Berwick.

—Krewe of Galatea: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Amani: Monday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m., Patterson.

—Krewe of Hephaestus: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Siracusa/Greenwood Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2 p.m., Siracusa Subdivision.