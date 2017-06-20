Tri-City area included in tropical storm warning

The Tri-City area is included in a tropical storm warning that covers nearly the entire Louisiana coast as officials say potential Tropical Storm No. 3 has the potential to become a tropical storm before its projected landfall early Thursday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Cameron to the mouth of the Pearl River, according to a Tuesday morning email from Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Potential Tropical Storm No. 3 remained disorganized Tuesday morning, and Erickson said the potential to become a tropical storm before landfall.

The most likely time of arrival of tropical storm force winds is Wednesday morning for St. Mary, Iberia, and St. Martin Parishes, Wednesday afternoon for Cameron, Vermilion, Acadia, and Lafayette Parishes and Wednesday evening for the remainder of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, Erickson said.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the forecast track had moved a little further to the west, with a landfall projection near the Texas-Louisiana state line early Thursday, Erickson said.

The primary weather hazard with this system will be heavy rains with 3-5 inches of rain expected across much of the region, with locally higher amounts of 10 inches possible in the stronger rain-bands, especially Wednesday and Thursday, Erickson said.

Tides will run one to two feet above normal, which will hamper drainage for coastal parishes. During high tides, water will be over the roads between Sabine Pass and Port Arthur, Texas, La. 82 in Cameron Parish both east and west of Holly Beach, downtown Cameron, Pecan Island, Intracoastal City, Delcambre, Cypremort Point and Burns Point.

There will also be a small threat Tuesday for tornadoes in lower Acadiana, Wednesday from Lake Charles to Lafayette, south to the coast and the entire region on Thursday, Erickson said.

Winds will be gusting in the 40-55 mph range, especially near coastal regions, Wednesday into early Thursday, he said.