Tri-City area damage seems minimal

As daylight and the curfew makes travel possible, a quick look around the Bayou Vista and Berwick area showed minimal Hurricane Laura damage.

As would be expected, tree limbs are down, trailer skirting is askew, sugar cane is bent over and the Atchafalaya River did see a rise but has stayed within its banks as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The area is expected to experience rainy weather and gusty winds throughout the day.