Sugar cane along La. 182 in Bayou Vista shows minor wind damage.
—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears
A mail receptacle in Bayou Vista fell over from the rain and wind.
—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears
As would be expected with any wind event, some trailers had skirting blown off.
—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears
Tri-City area damage seems minimal
As daylight and the curfew makes travel possible, a quick look around the Bayou Vista and Berwick area showed minimal Hurricane Laura damage.
As would be expected, tree limbs are down, trailer skirting is askew, sugar cane is bent over and the Atchafalaya River did see a rise but has stayed within its banks as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The area is expected to experience rainy weather and gusty winds throughout the day.