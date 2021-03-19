Trespassing complaint leads to two arrests in Berwick

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

A trespassing complaint Wednesday in Berwick led to two arrests, including one on marijuana and cocaine possession charges, police reports said.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Natalie Lowe, 32, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of remaining where forbidden.

—Garrett White, 47, U.S. 90, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Berwick Police Department responded to a complaint of a person trespassing. Officers met with Lowe and White.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Lowe had been previously banned from the property. While officers spoke with White, he appeared to be acting in a nervous manner.

White consented to a search of his vehicle, at which time suspected cocaine and marijuana were located. White and Lowe were placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department.

Lowe was booked on the charge of remaining where forbidden. White was booked on the charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

White posted a $6,000 bond and was released. Lowe remains incarcerated on a $326 bond.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Kedesha Nicole Scott, 26, Florida Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 06:56 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for nine counts of failure to appear to pay fines, two counts of contempt of court (trial) and six counts of failure to appear for arraignment, all from 6th Ward Court.

—Shundren Keon Johnson, 24, Tiffany Street, Patterson, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for contempt of court (fine) and contempt of court (terms of probation) from 6th Ward Court.

—Earl Lynn Perro, 39, Cleveland Street, Patterson, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday on Morgan City Police Department warrants for disturbing the peace and filing a false complaint and on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for three counts of failure to appear.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 38 complaints and made these arrests:

—Darius Dwyone Preston, 22, Baldwin, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of illegal carrying of concealed weapons, operating a motorcycle or motorized bicycle without a safety helmet, failure to wear approved eye-protective device, careless operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

Preston was released on a $3,500 bond.

—Julius Celestine, 19, Houma, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Celestine was released on a summons to appear June 28.

Chitimacha

Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported these arrests:

—Jennifer Kennerson, 45, Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, was arrested March 9 on a charge of theft and released on a summons.

An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned Kennerson was involved and was arrested.

—Ruthaline Joseph, 59, Washington Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal trespass and resisting an officer.

Joseph was transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail. An officer responded to a Tribal business in reference to a subject trespassing. During the investigation, it was learned Joseph was trespassing and was arrested on all charges.

St. Martin

Sheriff Beckett Breaux reported these arrests:

—Logan Angelle, 27, Albert Road, St. Martinville, was arrested Wednesday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on warrants for failure to appear.

—Delaney Calais, 29, Auguillard Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of theft ($1-$999), possession of Schedule II narcotics, resisting an officer, and entry or remaining in places after forbidden.

—Homer John, 39, Batiste Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal use of a weapon; resisting an officer with force or violence; manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics; simple possession of marijuana; distribution drug paraphernalia; and illegally supplying a felon with ammunition.

—Mark Journet, 52, Kennedy Drive, Arnaudville, was arrested Wednesday by the Henderson Police Department on a charge of theft ($1,000-$4,999).

—Tabitha Primeaux, 35, Drozin Street, Delcambre, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of criminal trespass.

—Emmitt Zeno, 24, Vieux Orleans Street, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple possession of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics; transactions involving the proceeds from drug offenses; and contributing the delinquency of juveniles.