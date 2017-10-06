Tour du Teche to finish Saturday in New Iberia; Organizers cancel finish in Berwick

Fri, 10/06/2017 - 10:48pm zachary fitzgerald

Organizers of the Tour du Teche have decided to end the kayak and canoe race in New Iberia on Saturday. An awards ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at the New Iberia City Park, according to Race Director Ray Pellerin.

The race, which began Friday in Port Barre, was scheduled to finish Sunday in Berwick, but organizers chose to shorten the race and end in New Iberia as Tropical Storm Nate approaches the gulf coast.

