Tornado watch until 10 p.m.

From the National Weather Service in Lake Charles

...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Louisiana and

southwest Louisiana.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Tornado Watch.

Wind Advisory.

Coastal Flood Advisory.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

Another rather potent storm system could affect the region Wednesday

into Wednesday night. Some severe storms could be possible with this

system.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation will likely be needed.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary and Lower St. Martin

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide levels will be 1.5 to 2.0 feet above

ground level.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.