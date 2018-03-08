Thursday morning crash on U.S. 90

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Patterson police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:06 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 90 east near Tiffany Street. Police said the crash occurred after the driver of a Silverado pickup truck lost control after allegedly having mechanical issues with the truck and struck the rear of a Jeep. The truck went into a ditch and the Jeep spun around and went into the shoulder of the road. Both drivers sustained moderate injuries to the head, police said. The driver of the truck, John Karl Bergeron, 36, of Maurice, was cited for failure to maintain control with an accident, police said.