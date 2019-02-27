Three missing boaters rescued from Lake Verret

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard and Louisiana Wildife & Fisheries teamed up to rescued three people early Tuesday morning after their boat capsized on Lake Verret, the sheriff's office siad.

All three were wearing Coast Guard-approved flotation devices.

The three were on a fishing trip from Bayou Corne, the sheriff's office said. The water patrol division was called out at 10 p.m. Monday to search the waterways leading to the lake, despite bad weather as they approached it.

The sheriff's office called in Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries and the Coast Guard. The first missing person was pulled from the water about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the northwest part of the lake. He said he encountered rough water about 3:30 p.m. Monday and the boat capsized.

About 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Coast Guard helicopter located the other two boaters, who were rescued by the water patrol on the Pierre Part side of Lake Verret.

“Due to the combined effort, this was a great outcome for the three people who were ultimately rescued," Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a press release.