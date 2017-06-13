Three booked in jailhouse contraband case

Three Morgan City people face charges in what city police say was a plot to sneak marijuana and tobacco into the city jail.

Kayla M. Aucoin, 23, of Cross Street and Samantha J. Landreneau, 24, of Aucoin Street were booked Monday on new charges of conspiracy to possess marijuana and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

Matthew V. Harrigan, 24, of Leona Street was booked on charges of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, criminal conspiracy to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to possess marijuana and violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone).

According to the Morgan City Police Department, officers at the jail and the Patrol Division learned June 4 about the possibility that a package containing contraband was going to be taken into the jail. A search turned up a package containing suspected marijuana and tobacco products.

The Criminal Investigations Division found evidence linking the package to Aucoin and Landreneau, who were already in the department’s jail, according to the police account. More investigation found evidence that Harrigan conspired with Aucoin and Landreneau to introduce the contraband into the jail, police said.

Harrigan was arrested and taken to the Morgan City jail. Police said the investigation continues.