Three accused of possessing heroin

Staff Report

A traffic stop by Morgan City police Tuesday resulted in three arrests on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Andrea Jade Hendricks, 34, Southlawn, Lafayette, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday on charges of turning movements and required signals, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and first-offense possession of marijuana.

—Williams Grant Augustus Williams, 27, 11th Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and first-offense possession of marijuana.

—Jhailen Trevon Zeno, 25, Lafayette, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and first-offense possession of marijuana.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ninth Street and U.S. 90 for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Hendricks, along with two passengers, Williams and Zeno. During the traffic stop, they were found in possession of suspected heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hendricks, Williams, and Zeno were placed under arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Anthony Javonte Harris, 24, Arizona Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers came into contact with Harris on La. 182. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Rachel Landry Himel, 54, Oak Lane, Pierre Part, was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday on charges of careless operation and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

Officers were called to the scene of a crash in the area of La. 70. Himel was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. During the investigation, the officer suspected driver impairment.

She was placed under arrest, and a blood sample was collected for analysis. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Ano Page Aucoin, 49, Susan Drive, Morgan City, was arrested 3:45 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, manufacture of THC wax, possession of THC wax or THC oil, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance laws (drug-free zone), and proceeds involving drug activity.

Aucoin turned himself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Samantha Lynn Broussard, 32, Chirpys Lane, Amelia, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Jasmyne Addison Bey, 36, Oregon Street, Berwick, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension, speeding and operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled. Bey was released on a $1,500 bond.

—Dale Eric Pearce, 59, B’s Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of crack cocaine and driving on roadway laned for traffic. No bail has been set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

— Shannon Marie Scribner, 37, Simone Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Danny Joseph LeBlanc, 29, La. 70 South, Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday on charges of headlights required, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine

An I.C.E.-assigned deputy was working assignment near Plattenville when he observed a vehicle with an equipment violation. The deputy initiated a stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as LeBlanc. The deputy also made contact with one passenger, Scribner.

After interviewing the occupants, the deputy used a K-9 unit to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. At that time, the K-9 alerted to particular locations within the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded illegal narcotics.

LeBlanc and Scribner were incarcerated pending bond proceedings.