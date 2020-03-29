St. Mary Sheriff's Office photo
Some of the counterfeit bills found Sunday in Bayou Vista are shown here.
Those $20 bills in Bayou Vista are too good to be true
Counterfeit money has been found in Bayou Vista, Sheriff Blaise Smith said Sunday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a call in which counterfeit $20 bills were thrown out of a vehicle in Bayou Vista. The deputies collected as many as they could, but they believe some of the bills were picked up by citizens.
These bills are fake. They look like $20 bills but are counterfeit. It is against the law to possess or attempt to use counterfeit money.
The public is advised to turn them in as soon as possible. If you picked some of the bills up, simply call 337-828-1960 and a deputy will come to collect them from you.