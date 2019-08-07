They won't let it slide

Bobcat driver T.K. Waldrop of Waldrop Recreation in Alabama, and Chet Kimbrell and Garrison Kincade of Kincade Recreation in Livingston, Texas, work on new playground equipment Wednesday in Morgan City's Lawrence Park. Kimbrell is on the ground and Kincade is guiding the slide from above. They're working to get the playground equipment installed before Labor Day and the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival. The new equipment is part of Morgan City Main Street's Block 27 park improvement program, named for the piece of land donated for the park by Frances Brashear Lawrence in 1876.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker