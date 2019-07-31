Thanks to the JROTC

Wed, 07/31/2019 - 12:14pm

VFW Post 4222 Post Commander Sherman Whiting, Auxiliary President Daisy Lodrigue and some members of Post 4222 held an Awards Banquet for the Morgan City High School JROTC Rifle Squad on July 18. The banquet was held at the post to thank cadets for the outstanding service they performed at the Memorial Day Ceremony held by the post at the Morgan City Cemetery. Each cadet was given a medal, ribbon and certificate. The post also thanked Lt. Col. Corey Williams.

