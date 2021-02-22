Test samples being taken for Stephensville area water

Test samples were being taken Monday, and the water boil advisory in St. Martin Parish Water and Sewer Commission District No. 1 in the Stephensville area could be over by Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on when the district receives approval from the state Department of Health.

While Stephensville receives its water from Morgan City, when it passes the booster pump station at the Carillion Towers, it is considered under the water and sewer district’s jurisdiction, office manager Shelia Landry said.

The district owns its own lines, and they are treated by the state as a separate entity than Morgan City, Landry said. Therefore, like Morgan City, they have to receive a separate approval before their boil advisory can be lifted.

Morgan City’s advisory was lifted Friday morning.

Any questions about Stephensville area water can be directed to the water and sewer commission office at 384-7721.