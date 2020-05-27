Teen arrested in Berwick vehicle burglaries

Staff Report

A Berwick teenager was arrested Monday on warrants for burglary and attempted burglary and on gun possession charges, Police Chief David Leonard said.

—Juvenile, 17, of River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Monday on Berwick Police Department warrants for five counts of attempted simple burglary, four counts of simple burglary and one count of criminal trespassing, and on charges of possession of a handgun by a juvenile and possession of a stolen firearm.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, several unlocked vehicles were burglarized on Second and Ceylon streets. Through investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as a 17-year-old from Berwick. At that time, arrest warrants were prepared for the juvenile.

On Monday, officers went to a residence on Texas Street, where they located the juvenile and took him into custody on the warrants.

During the arrest, officers located a handgun that was concealed under juvenile’s leg while he was seated on a sofa. Officers learned that the gun was reported stolen in Morgan City. The juvenile was transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked on the aforementioned charges.

The Berwick Police Department would like to thank the homeowners for allowing investigators to view their home video surveillance systems. As a reminder, locking the doors to your homes and vehicles is the single most effective thing you can do to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of a crime.

It is also recommended that you remove any items of value from your vehicle and do not leave any items of value in plain sight. Please do your part to reduce crime in our town by partnering with the Berwick Police Department and making it a nightly routine to lock your doors. If you see any suspicious activity occurring, call the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Brittany Morgan, 29, Saint Claire Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Friday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear.

Morgan was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was booked and incarcerated.

—-Christopher James Bourque, 41, Cupcake Circle, Erath, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Saturday on charges of headlights required and possession of methamphetamine.

An officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Bourque. During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Christopher Lynn Haynes, 37, Hickory Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers came into contact with Haynes at a local address. He was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Stanley James Butler Jr., 41, Mitchell Street, Franklin, was at 12:31 a.m. Saturday on a charge of reckless operation-no accident. Butler was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Briani Lashea Doucet, 23, Durio Street, Sunset, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest or officer. Doucet was later released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Shanna Whitfield, 25, Avenue E, Victoria, Texas, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Sunday on a charge of cruelty to animals. Whitfield was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Melissa Verrett, Frangenberg, 53, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of marijuana. Frangenberg was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Moises Henriquez Duarte, 43, West Syls Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, first-offense driving while intoxicated and open container. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Leslie Ann Bonvillian, 40, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested by the K9 Section at 1:48 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bonvillian was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

— Kelvin James Hamilton, 57, La. 1, Labadieville, was arrested Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Deputies responded to a call of someone firing a gun at a residence near Violet Street. Deputies made contact with the complainant, who directed the officers to where the suspect was located. The suspect was located and did have a shotgun and an open-bladed knife. Hamilton was disarmed, arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Hamilton remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

—Lamar Rashad McDaniel, 31, 10th Street, Port Arthur, Texas, was arrested Sunday on charges of speeding, illegal window tint and possession of MDMA (ecstasy).

Deputies on patrol assignment observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop.

The deputy made contact with the driver identified McDaniel and commenced an interrogation of the suspect. The deputy decided to conduct a field sobriety examination of McDaniel and at some point, requested consent to search the vehicle which was granted.

During the search, deputies seized a quantity of MDMA (ecstasy).

Daniel was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Lamar Rashad McDaniel was incarcerated pending a bond hearing

—Grant Steven Coleman, 43, Jerome Court, Napoleonville, was arrested Sunday on charges of careless operation, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and driving under suspension.

Uniformed patrol officers observed a northbound motorcycle on La. 308 commit a traffic violation. Deputies pursued the motorcycle and initiated a traffic stop.

Contact was made with the driver, identified as Coleman, who appeared somewhat disoriented and was acting in a reserved manner.

Deputies requested permission to search the containment areas of the motorcycle and Coleman complied. During that process, deputies seized quantities of marijuana, cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy). A considerable amount of U.S. currency was seized from Coleman.

Coleman was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Coleman remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.