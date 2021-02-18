Teachers, school staffs soon to be eligible for COVID shots

Teachers, school support staff members and day-care employees will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday at a press conference.

Pregnant women and people 55-64 with certain health conditions will also become eligible for coronavirus vaccine Monday.

Meanwhile, Louisiana is struggling with a new emergency, the second winter storm in three days, while its nearly year-old fight against COVID-19 continues.

The broader eligibility will add about 450,000 people to the list of those who may make appointments for COVID-19 shots.

You can learn more about the vaccination process at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/ .

Here is the list of priority groups:

Priority Group 1-A: Ongoing (around 249,000 eligible people)

Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals

Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities

First responders to serve as vaccinators (Emergency Medical Services, fire personnel, law enforcement)

Priority Group 1-B, Tier One: As of Monday, February 22, 2021 (around 1,391,000 eligible people)

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff

Behavioral health providers and staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Nonemergency Medical Transportation staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Persons 65 years old and older

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 or daycare

Individuals aged 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but < 40kg/m2)

Severe obesity (BMIC >40kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle Cell Disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

All pregnant persons, regardless of age.