Tax renewals go before St. Mary voters Saturday

Four property tax renewals will go before St. Mary voters Saturday -- one parishwide, except for Morgan City, two for municipalities, including Morgan City, and one for a water and sewer district.

Voters should bring their photo IDs.

The polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

The propositions, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, are:

—A tax renewal for operating and maintaining libraries for 10 years parishwide except for Morgan City, which has its own library. The 5.72-mill tax raises about $2.7 million per year and is the system's primary source of funding. A letter from the library's Board of Control chairwoman appears on Page 4.

—A property tax renewal for improvements, extensions, operation and maintenance of St. Mary Water and Sewer Commission No. 1.

The renewal of the 9.99 mills tax would be for 10 years and raises $825,000 per year.

—A tax renewal in Berwick for public works projects, including recreation, roads and public safety work.

The renewal of the 6-mill tax would be for 20 years and raises $180,000 per year.

—A tax renewal for operation and maintenance at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The 2-mill renewal for 10 years raises $786,000 per year