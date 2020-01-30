Tax help available from CAA

St. Mary Community Action Agency is once again providing free tax filing preparation.

Appointments are currently being secured. For more information or to set up an appointment please call 337-828-5703. Tax appointments will begin Monday

Appointment days are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Locations are:

St. Mary Community Action Agency, 1407 Barrow St., Franklin

St. Mary Neighborhood Service Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City

Items necessary include:

—W-2s or Form 1099 (no last check stub will be accepted

—Social Security Cards (for taxpayer and any dependents being claimed)

—Birth Certificates (for all dependents being claimed)

—Photo ID

—Property Taxes

—Child Care Expenses

—Any other tax related documents

St. Mary CAA is providing these services as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

The CAA will prepare basic 2019 tax returns for individuals, low-income families and seniors free of charge.

You may also be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which Income Tax Credit helps make a difference in the lives of hard-working families and individuals. You may qualify for Earned Income Tax Credit if your earned Income and adjusted gross income meet the requirements.

For more information on qualifying for the EITC, call 1-800-TAX-1040 or go to www.irs.gov/eitc.

All tax return services are done in complete confidentiality.