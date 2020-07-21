Tamporello says he'll qualify to run for City Council, not mayor

Morgan City Council member Lou Tamporello said Tuesday night that he intends to qualify Wednesday to run for reelection to his council seat, not for mayor.

Two other men, former St. Mary Parish Council member Kevin Voisin and local businessman Lee Dragna, have said publicly they intend to run for mayor. Tamporello had said he was considering a mayoral campaign.

Qualifying for the mayor and council races, which will go to voters Nov. 3 along with the presidential balloting and other city and regional offices, will be Wednesday through Friday.

Tamporello said Tuesday night that he feels the world has changed in the six months since he began considering a campaign to succeed Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi, especially with the emergence of COVID-19. He said he hopes to return to the council to help whoever wins the mayor post.

Along with the Morgan City mayor and council races, the city court judge, 16th Judicial District judgeships and the district attorney will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The deadline to register in person or by mail to vote in the Nov. 3 election will be Oct. 5. Registration using the GeauxVote system will continue until Oct. 13.

Polling place changes

Before the mayor and council election, St. Mary voters will also decide tax propositions Aug. 15. The Secretary of State's Office said two St. Mary polling places will be moved.

--Precinct 38, in which voters have cast ballots at the Health Unit/911 Center at 1200 David Drive in Morgan City, will be moved to Morgan City High School, 2400 Tiger Drive.

--Precinct 45, in which voters have cast ballots at the St. Mary AARP Center, 4014 Chennault St. in Morgan City, will be moved to Wyandotte Elementary, 2 Glenwood Drive in Morgan City.