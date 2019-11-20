Talking about amateur radio
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 11:16am
Top Photo: Ham radio operators from several parishes were hosted by the BEARS radio club Saturday in Morgan City. There were presentations by public safety officials and leaders in the Louisiana amateur radio community. Bottom Photo: Louisiana Section Manager John Mark Robertson presented a plaque and certificates to local ham Jackie Price, who was chosen as the Amateur Radio Relay League Louisiana Ham Radio Operator of the Year.