System expected to approach Gulf Coast as hurricane

Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six Discussion Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020

500 PM EDT Sun Oct 04 2020

Visible satellite imagery and earlier scatterometer data indicated

that the circulation associated with the area of low pressure in the

central Caribbean Sea has gradually become better defined. The

associated deep convection does not yet have enough organization to

classify the system as a tropical depression, but there has been

some increase in convection just south of the estimated center. The

earlier ASCAT data revealed peak winds of around 30 kt over the

northeastern portion of the circulation, and that is the basis for

the initial intensity. The disturbance is located over warm waters

and in a moist environment, but there is some modest northeasterly

shear over the system. The global models indicate that the shear

will decrease overnight, and the oceanic and atmospheric environment

is expected to quite favorable for both the development of a

tropical cyclone and subsequent strengthening of the system over the

northwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. The

intensity guidance is quite aggressive, but also assumes that the

system already has a tropical cyclone structure. Therefore, the NHC

intensity forecast is a little below the intensity consensus during

the first 24-48 hours, but does show the system at or near hurricane

strength by the time is near western Cuba on Tuesday. Environmental

conditions are expected to remain favorable for strengthening over

the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and additional strengthening is

predicted during that time. Late in the period, conditions are

forecast to become less conducive as the vertical wind shear

increases and the system nears the cooler shelf waters of the

northern Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance is moving west-northwestward or 290/9 kt. A mid-

to upper-level ridge over the western Atlantic is forecast to build

westward over the next few days, which should continue to steer the

system west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern

Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The forward speed

of the system is likely to increase in 48 to 72 hours while it

moves between the ridge and Tropical Storm Gamma to its southwest.

After 72 hours, the cyclone is forecast to slow down and turn

northward around the western portion of the ridge and a mid- to

upper-level trough over the south-central United States. The track

guidance is in relatively good agreement during the first 48 to 72

hours, but there is increasing spread thereafter. Users are

reminded that the average 4- and 5-day NHC track forecast errors

are about 160 to 200 miles at those time periods.

Key Messages:

1. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands

beginning late Monday, and a Tropical Storm Warning is in

effect.

2. Dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are possible in

portions of western Cuba and the Isle of Youth by Tuesday

afternoon, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect.

3. Heavy rainfall will affect portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica, the

Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next few days and could

lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

4. The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late

this week as a hurricane. While there is large uncertainty in the

track and intensity forecasts at these time ranges, there is a risk

of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast

from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle. Residents in these

areas should monitor the progress of the system and check for

updates to the forecast during the week.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 04/2100Z 16.7N 76.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...POTENTIAL TROP CYCLONE

12H 05/0600Z 17.1N 77.7W 30 KT 35 MPH...TROPICAL DEPRESSION

24H 05/1800Z 18.0N 79.1W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 06/0600Z 19.0N 80.5W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 06/1800Z 21.0N 82.8W 60 KT 70 MPH

60H 07/0600Z 23.1N 85.4W 70 KT 80 MPH

72H 07/1800Z 24.7N 87.9W 80 KT 90 MPH

96H 08/1800Z 26.5N 90.3W 85 KT 100 MPH

120H 09/1800Z 28.6N 90.3W 85 KT 100 MPH