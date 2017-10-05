Suspect pleads guilty to attempted murder of Patterson officer

A 38-year-old Patterson man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a Patterson police officer after stabbing the officer in the face during an incident in December 2016.

Timothy Ryan Duval pleaded guilty Sept. 28 in 16th Judicial District Court to a charge of attempted second-degree murder in the stabbing of Patterson Police Cpl. Kevin Stewart, according to St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court records.

Judge Curtis Sigur sentenced Duval to serve 10 years hard labor with credit given for time served, records stated.

Duval was arrested Dec. 1 after stabbing Stewart in the face with a steak knife, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Saleme filed a bill of information in January charging Duval with attempted first-degree murder, disarming of a peace officer, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer and theft of goods less than $500 in connection with the incident.

As part of a plea deal, Duval pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of attempted second-degree murder and had the remaining charges in the case dismissed, court records stated.

Duval attacked Stewart Dec. 1, 2016, while Stewart was trying to arrest him for shoplifting, LaSalle said.

The attack occurred in a densely wooded area near Hickory Street to where Stewart had chased Duval, the chief said.

Duval stabbed Stewart once in the face and took his tear gas gun, shooting Stewart with the gas gun, LaSalle said. Stewart was able to recover the tear gas gun from Duval, shoot Duval with the gas gun and make the arrest. Duval sustained a broken jaw during the struggle, the chief said.

Stewart was treated at Teche Regional Medical Center for his injuries, released from the hospital and went back to work the same night, LaSalle said.