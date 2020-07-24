Survey: Many employees in education group don't want to return to school as planned

Just 10% of parish school district employees who are St. Mary Parish Association of Educators members and completed a survey by the group this week desired to return to school in August during the current stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, and only 20% said they felt prepared to return to school at this time.

Those were the main points of feedback in responses from 152 members prior to Thursday’s special school system meeting in Centerville, according to Jim Croad of the Louisiana Association of Educators, who provided The Daily Review with the survey data.

The survey results came from employees ranging from nearly all job positions, such as administrators, teachers, classroom aides, custodians, cafeteria staff and secretaries, Croad said. Feedback was received from those who worked with each grade level, and respondents ranged from the 20-30-year-old age group to the over-61-year-old group.

While Croad said there was some duplication in data for the answer for how faculty and staff would like to return to school as respondents inadvertently were allowed to choose more than one answer to the question, he said the results still show that the majority of respondents don’t feel comfortable returning to work in August.

Of the responders, 51% said they would rather use virtual education this semester, while 47% said they would like to begin classes in September using the district’s plan. Just 10% said they wanted to return to school in August using the district’s plan.

At Thursday's meeting, the board adopted a public health policy and its back-to-school plan, both of which incorporate Board of Elementary and Secondary Education updates, and agreed to open school on Aug. 10 instead of Aug. 7 to give faculty and staff additional time to prepare for school's opening.

Look for more on the survey and feedback from educators from Thursday's board meeting in print and online in Monday’s newspaper.