Support the AGU Art Show & Sale

Submitted Photo

AGU Labor Day Art Show & Sale Chairperson Diane T. Martin receives a Merit Award check from Guy Pitts, left, and Tim Matte of Pitts & Matte CPAs funding three children’s first place awards: Teens (Bob Greenwood Merit Award); Children’s I (Lorella LaRoche-Pitts Award); and Children’s II (Gloria Matte Memorial Award). To become a Patron Award-Merit Award donor, allowing you to attend the reception prior to public viewing, call 985-385-9945; 985-513-2341; or 985-518-5045 for information. The show is Aug. 29-Sept. 22 at Everett Street Gallery. Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and special hours during the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival (Saturday through Monday).