Sunday at the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival
8 a.m.-noon Pancakes in the Park
8:30-9:30 a.m. Mass at Holy Cross
9 a.m.-9 p.m. 41st annual Arts & Crafts Show
11 a.m.-5 p.m. AGU Show & Sale
Noon-11 p.m. Cajun Culinary Classic
Noon-midnight Carnival, Mitchell Brothers Amusement
Noon-12:30 p.m. New Zorah Choir, music stage
12;45-1:15 p.m. Men of Zion, music stage
1-5 p.m. Children's Village
1:30-2:15 p.m. Gospel Inspirations, music stage
2:30-3:30 p.m. The Earmuffs, music stage
3 p.m. Street Parade
4-6 p.m. Chase Taylor Band, music stage
6:30-8:30 p.m. Snapper & The Fishsticks
9 p.m. Fireworks on the River (synchronized with music on KQKI 95.3)
9-11 p.m. Wayne Toups