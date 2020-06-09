Summer feeding program begins June 15

St. Mary Community Action Agency Inc. is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program. This year the program begins Monday, June 15, with seven feeding sites providing meals for children throughout St. Mary Parish.

This year’s grab and go feeding program is for lunch only. Staff members will hand persons the meals as they drive by. There will be no inside feeding. Only one meal per child is allowed.

If multiple meals are requested without the children present, the parent or guardian must complete a form. Information required on this form is parent’s name, address, phone number, children’s name and age. All meals must be picked up 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with no exceptions.

Children up to the age of 18 are eligible, but a children must be able to feed themselves to receive a meal. The sites for this year in St. Mary Parish are:

—Bayou Vista Community Center, 1333 Belleview St., Bayou Vista.

—Morgan City Junior High, 911 Marguerite St., Morgan City.

—Hattie Watts Elementary School, 1307 Third St., Patterson.

—Siracusaville Recreational Center, 1106 Grace St.,, Siracusaville.

—St. Mary Alternative School, 131 Clausen Road South, Verdunville.

—West St. Mary Civic Center, 1498 La. 318, Four Corners.

—Raintree Elementary School, 501 Raintree Drive, Baldwin.

The sites will be closed July 3 for the Independence Day holiday. The program’s last day is July 10.

Meals are free and no child will be turned away based on age, race, color, creed, disability, or nationality.