Subtropical Storm Debby forms far out over the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Debby has formed far out over the north Atlantic but is expected to be a short-lived storm.

The storm's maximum sustained winds Tuesday morning are near 40 mph (64 kph) and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Debby is expected to dissipate in a few days.

The storm is centered about 1,160 miles (1,870 kilometers) west of the Azores and is moving north near 16 mph (26 kph).

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.