St. Mary Parish School Board President Mike Taylor engages in a conversation with West St. Mary High School students Mackenzie Daggett, Mackenzie Artis and Nya Bacon during a break at the New Generations Conference Wednesday night at Morgan City High School. Students from five St. Mary Parish high schools presented ideas ranging from lending a hand to ExploreLearning Gizmos.

St. Mary Parish School Board President Mike Taylor engages in a conversation with West St. Mary High School students Mackenzie Daggett, Mackenzie Artis and Nya Bacon during a break at the New Generations Conference Wednesday night at Morgan City High School. Students from five St. Mary Parish high schools presented ideas ranging from lending a hand to ExploreLearning Gizmos.
—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

Students share ideas at New Generations Conference

Thu, 03/23/2017 - 10:29am StMaryNow.com

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017