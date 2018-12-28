Student of the Year nominees

Submitted Photo

Central Catholic High School in Morgan City has nominated senior Gavin Wisdom and eighth-grader Sofia Saleme as its Students of the Year. They will compete in the Student of the Year Awards Program sponsored by the Louisiana State Superintendent through the State Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The program is designed to recognize outstanding elementary, junior high and high school students who have demonstrated excellent academic achievement, leadership ability and citizenship. Saleme is the daughter of Tony and Chelle Saleme. Wisdom is the son of Robert and Kristi Wisdom.