Streets get attention in Patterson

PATTERSON — Tuesday’s city council meeting focused on roads.

The council approved a plan for spending about $385,000 in street improvements, notably Kem Street. And the council heard from a Red Cypress Road resident who said passing sugar cane trucks are shaking things up, including her mobile home.

The resident is Patricia Wiggins, who lives on Red Cypress at Martin Luther King Drive in northwest Patterson.

The cane trucks that pass her mobile home frequently cause vibrations that have forced her to have her home leveled, Wiggins said.

“Maybe there’s another route they could take? ...” Wiggins said. “It seems like a mini-earthquake.”

Council members noted the Red Cypress Road is a convenient route between U.S. 90 and the fields along La. 182.

Councilman John Rentrop said Red Cypress Road shows signs of damage from the passage of heavily loaded trucks.

“We need to take this one step at a time” and monitor the speed of the passing trucks, Rentrop said.

That may be all the city government can do for now. Police Chief Janis Merritt said police can only enforce the 35 mph speed limit on Red Cypress Road. Mayor Rodney Grogan said the city lacks a system of truck routes.

Helping residents and cane trucks co-exist “will be an assignment for the outgoing council and the incoming council and the chief,” Grogan said.

The mayor has talked at recent meetings about looking at changes in the structure of government when the new council term begins in January. He’s talked about reworking the city’s planning and zoning rules and taking a look at possible changes in the city charter.

But the city is unlikely to find a cane truck solution before the end of this season, Grogan said.

“I’m probably going to move,” Wiggins said. “I have to put up with the boom boxes and the loud mufflers and the cane trucks. It’s not very pleasant where I live right now.”

The good news for drivers came when the council unanimously accepted the $385,000 bid for resurfacing of 11 Patterson streets. The winning bid was submitted by Huey P. Stockstill LLC of Picayune, Mississippi. Diamond B. Construction Co. LLC of Alexandria bid $424,000, and Barriere Construction Co. LLC of Metairie bid $451,000.

The city engineer’s estimate was $367,000.

The money is Patterson’s portion of tax revenue shared by the St. Mary Parish government. The city government will receive more money next year.

Grogan urged residents to come to the council with concerns about street conditions as the city government develops plans for what to do with next year’s share.

This year, work on Kem Street will get the biggest single piece of the road work money, about $145,000.

Rentrop smiled as he said the council may come in for more complaints from residents when street repairs begin. Larry Mendoza, the only member of the five-member council who did not run for re-election, joked that the city should begin the road work in January — after he’s out of office.

Also Tuesday:

—The council approved the appointment of Latoya Johnson Darnell to the Patterson Housing Authority board.

Darnell is the wife of Councilman Travis Darnell. Grogan said there is no ethical conflict because the position is unpaid and because the council doesn’t govern the housing authority board.

—Community Develop-ment Director Ryan Aucoin gave the council the schedule for holiday activities.

Music in Morey Park is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 25, followed at 6 p.m. by the lighting of the Christmas tree.

The boat parade on the Atchafalaya River, viewable from Morey Park, will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

The Four-Legged Friends Parade for pets will start at noon Dec. 9 at 1105 First St. The annual Christmas parade will follow at 2 p.m.

—Incumbents Grogan, Rentrop, Joe Russo, Darnell and Sandra K. Turner thanked voters for returning them to office. They also greeted incoming council member Lee Condolle and Police Chief-elect Garrett Grogan.

Mendoza came in for praise from each council member and the mayor. He’s stepping down after serving six four-year terms.

Russo called Mendoza “not just a great council member, not just a strong voice, but a great person.”

“You understand what a councilman should be,” Darnell said.

Street funds

Here’s where Patterson will spend the $385,000 approved Tuesday for street improvements. The amount for each street is rounded.

—Kem Street, $144,500.

—Leon Street, $44,000.

—Jason Street, $52,000.

—Lucia Drive, $18,000.

—Callahan Street, $13,000.

—Loveland Street, $11,000.

—Wedell Street, $17,000.

—Andrew Street, $8,000.

—Hurst Street, $24,000.

—Burney Lane, $34,000.

—Morey Street, $23,000.

Source: Patterson city government