Street flooding reported in east St. Mary; more than 6 inches of rain at Cypremort Point

A storm system that stalled over the Atchafalaya on Tuesday morning dumped more than 6 inches of rain near Cypremort Point, according to the National Weather Service. Less rain fell in east St. Mary, but street flooding was widespread.

Lighter but still significant rain, up to an inch per hour, was still falling in St. Mary at 5 p.m., according to Meteorologist Seth Warthen of the National Weather Service.

Multiple reports said 6.25 to 6.5 inches of rain fell on in the Cypremort Point area, Warthen said. Lesser amounts of of 2-3 inches fell in the Baldwin-Franklin area and 1-3 inches in the Patterson area.

But even the lesser amounts came down in a short time. Officials urged drivers to stay off flooded streets or to drive cautiously to avoid pushing water into yards and homes.

Flooding led to road closures in Berwick. Drivers were asked to be patient and not to drive through roads that were blocked -- Golden Farms, Francis Street, Pharr Street and every street south of Golden Farms.

Sheriff Blaise Smith asked people to stay off the roads in Bayou Vista to avoid adding to the flooding threat to homes there. The Sheriff's Office said Smith assigned extra deputies to the Tuesday afternoon shift.

The same system led the National Weather Service to issue tornado warnings Tuesday morning in Lafayette and areas to the north and west. No confirmed twisters developed, although wind damage was reported in Washington in northern St. Landry Parish, Warthen said. It's still unclear whether that damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

No tornado warnings were issued for St. Mary. But Warthen said a wind gust of 47 mph was recorded at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday at Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport near Patterson.

St. Mary may not be done with severe weather yet.

The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday into the weekend:

"Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday

morning before becoming more widespread during the afternoon. A few

storms could be strong to severe. Areas that saw significant rainfall

and flooding today will be susceptible to additional flooding where

heavy rainfall occurs. Precipitation is expected to continue through

the late evening with a brief pause in activity very early Thursday

morning.

"A cold front will push quickly through the area Thursday morning

accompanied by another round of showers and thunderstorms. Some of

these storms will have the potential to be strong to severe. Brief

periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible.

"Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop again

this weekend in advance of another frontal boundary. Severe weather

is not currently expected with this activity."