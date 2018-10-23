Stephensville to test hydrants Saturday, Sunday
Tue, 10/23/2018 - 11:01am
The Stephensville Volunteer Fire Department will be testing hydrants Oct. 27-28. Stephensville customers are advised to avoid using water during those days.
The Stephensville Volunteer Fire Department will be testing hydrants Oct. 27-28. Stephensville customers are advised to avoid using water during those days.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255