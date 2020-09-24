Stephensville school named a National Blue Ribbon School

Stephensville Elementary has been selected as a National Blue Ribbon School.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, managed by the U.S. Department of Education, honors high-performing schools or those who have narrowed achievement gaps, especially among minority or disadvantaged students, based on assessment data from spring 2019. The

"This national honor speaks to the high expectations and student-first cultures you will find at all of these schools," said State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley in a press release. "I'm proud to have them represent Louisiana and congratulate them on this remarkable accomplishment."

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, managed by the U.S. Department of Education, honors high-performing schools or those who have narrowed achievement gaps, especially among minority or disadvantaged students, based on assessment data from spring 2019.