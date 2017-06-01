Stephensville Elementary awards

The students of grades 1 through 7 at Stephensville Elementary School received recognition for all their achievements at a program May 18 in the school gymnasium.

Trophies, plaques, certificates, T-shirts and lots of hugs, kisses and photographs were given to the students.

Awards were given for honor roll, most improved, PBIS, Gator Star Conduct, Citizenship, Math Facts, St. Jude Math-A-Thon participation, Perfect Attendance, French, Fine Arts Fair, Science and Math Fair, Accelerated Reading, and Sports.

Those receiving trophies for straight A’s for the entire year were Ayden Vandercook, Madellyn Veillion, Ava Topham, Taylor Layton, Natalie Faust and Maycee Leblanc.

Maintaining perfect attendance for the entire year were Jeremy Lebouff, Alex Orgeron, Emily Orgeron, Gary Palmature and Lilli Palmature.

The program ended with the presentation of awards to Candice Grivet, Teacher of the Year for the school and parish.

One surprise announcement came when Principal Bryan Staton announced the massive renovations which would take place at the school over the summer.

Perhaps the final surprise came when Principal Staton announced that he would not be returning to Stephensville Elementary School in the fall. No suggestion was made as to who the next principal would be.