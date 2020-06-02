Statement of George Floyd case by interim SLCC chancellor

Dear SLCC Family,

South Louisiana Community College is an institution that is inclusive of all races, creeds, origins, and ancestries. Our differences in culture, opinion, and backgrounds are what make this college so special. These differences make us strong and provide us with an understanding of one another.

I, like many of you, have feelings of anger and frustration as a result of the recent tragedy in Minneapolis. And I, like all of us, have a responsibility to affect change and promote equal justice in our communities and across our country. As my 14-year old son, Zaire, asked me several questions last week regarding the current state of events with respect to riots and protests, I was paralyzed and not sinuous in my responses. Nonetheless, this is a tough conversation that must be had and I plan to have this level of engagement with him shortly.

These conversations must come with respect for one another and with respect of our communities. We must address these issues head-on in a civil manner. Collaborative conversations about race relations will continue across our campuses with our faculty, staff, and students. If we want to have change, we must be willing to have these difficult conversations and truly hear one another.

The U.S. Constitution provides unalienable rights to all individuals. These rights cannot be ignored nor taken away. Know when I say this – racism and harassment in any form are not tolerated at SLCC.

Let’s start a healthy dialogue around change and really listen and respect one another. Under a separate email, please be on the lookout for a programmatic opportunity to engage faculty, staff and students.

Vincent June

Interim chancellor, SLCC