Statement about tropical weather near Yucatan

A 1005 mb low pressure center is near the center of the Yucatan

Peninsula, near 19.5N89W. Gale-force winds, and sea heights

ranging from 9 feet to 14 feet, cover the Caribbean Sea from 18N

northward between 84W and 85W. Gale-force winds are going to be

developing in parts of the SE Gulf of Mexico during the afternoon

hours of today. A surface trough extends from the 1005 mb low

pressure center, to the Florida Big Bend. Convective

precipitation: scattered to numerous strong from Honduras toward

NW Cuba between 82W and 85W. Widely scattered to scattered

moderate and isolated strong in the Gulf of Mexico from NW Cuba to

29N between the Florida west coast and 87W. Earlier scattered to

numerous strong precipitation, that was covering the areas that

are from the northern half of Guatemala to 20N in the Yucatan

Peninsula, has weakened. Widely scattered moderate to isolated

strong remains, mostly in the coastal plains from Belize to 20N in

the Yucatan Peninsula. The low pressure center continues to lack

a well-defined center of circulation. Gradual development of this

system is expected when it moves into the southern or central

Gulf of Mexico later today and Tuesday. It is likely that a

tropical storm, or a subtropical cyclone may form there. Heavy

rains are expected to continue in parts of Central America, the

Yucatan Peninsula, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba

during the next few days. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter

aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system later today, if

necessary. The chance of formation into a tropical cyclone during

the next two days is high. Please read the latest NHC Tropical

Weather Outlook under AWIPS/WMO headers MIATWOAT/ABNT20 KNHC, and

the HIGH SEAS FORECAST...MIAHSFAT2/FZNT02 KNHC...for more details.