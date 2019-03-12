State police: High-speed chase suspect caught in Berwick

A 20-year-old Thibodaux man was caught Tuesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that reached a maximum speed of 130 mph, started in Lafayette Parish and and ended in Berwick.

At 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper with state police Troop I attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Camaro on U.S. 90 east near milepost 116 in Lafayette Parish for speeding. The vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued, Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said in an email.

Authorities later identified the driver as Brennan C. Garman, 20, of Thibodaux, who was charged with aggravated flight, reckless operation, no insurance, passing on shoulder and disobeyed red light.

The vehicle traveled east on U.S. 90 through St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes. As the vehicle proceeded through St. Mary Parish, law enforcement personnel from several local agencies convened near the U.S. 90 bridge over Berwick Bay. Once the vehicle approached the bridge, the driver traveled east briefly in the west lanes before the driver stopped his vehicle and surrendered, Gossen said. The pursuit traveled a distance of roughly 60 miles, lasted 28 minutes and reached a maximum speed of 130 mph, he said.

Law enforcement officers deployed tire deflation devices on the suspect vehicle as it approached the bridge and successfully stopped the vehicle, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said.