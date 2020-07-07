State fire marshal: Fatal Aucoin St. fire started in kitchen

State Fire Marshal’s Office deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire that claimed the life of the homeowner.

Around 5:15 a.m. June 30, the Morgan City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Aucoin Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the body of an elderly male at the home’s front door. The victim has been identified as the homeowner, 79-year-old Walter Garman.

After assessing the scene, investigators determined the fire originated in the kitchen and was likely caused by a grease fire on the stove. Smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the fire.

The SFM would like to remind Louisiana residents that unless a kitchen fire is small enough to be extinguished by placing a lid on the pot or pan on fire, or with a fire extinguisher, that the best practice is always to get out, stay out and call 911.