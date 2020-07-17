St. Mary students make UL Lafayette honors lists

St. Mary Parish students were among those who earned places on University of Louisiana at Lafayette honors lists for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5. Those who maintain grade point averages of at least 3.8 are placed on the President’s List.

The local students on the lists are:

Dean’s List

Aidan Bennett

Alaina Deshotel

Ana Matta Gomez

Ashley Marshall

Bailiee Lipari

Blair Brown

Carlie Pellerin

Chad Vining

Chase Mensman

Christopher Gros

Grant Oubre

Ireland Jaet

Jordyn Baudoin

Kendriel Wilson

Kevin Ta

Kyler Clements

Latonya Stacy

Lauren Palombo

Madison Carline

Nicole Ring

Peyton Landry

Ross Albritton

Ryan Galloway

Sage Aucoin

Taylor Hebert

Zephaniah Hoffpauir

President’s List

Aashna Lakhani

Aimee Galloway

Allie Lange

Allyssa Young

Alyssa Landry

Ashley Anslum

Ashley Fromenthal

Austin Parks

Avery Tibbs

Bailee Rineholt

Baylee Young

Breanna Jenkins

Brennan Benedietto

Bria Burrell

Brooklyn Mayon

Bryce Landry

Cade Thibodeaux

Caitlyn Chauvin

Chaz Perry

Chlesee Connor

Cooper LeBlance

Corrine Benandi

Destini Catchings

Diamond Brown

Elizabeth Ibert

Emma Millisor

Evan Landry

Evan Thibodeaux

Gabrielle Robicheaux

Haley Dunagin

Hannah Boudreaux

Harleigh Price

Isabella Braus

Isabella Mire

Isabelle Landry

Jenna Dreher

Jenna Duhon

Jennifer Tran

Joshua Lorenzo

Kane Boudreaux

Kourtney Chauvin

Krista Hebert

Kyle Boudreaux

Lauren Cantrelle

Maddi Mcgonagill

Madeline Comeaux

Maggie Johnson

Mallory Fontenot

Marissa Bellard

Morgan Chiasson

Noel Johnson

Ryan Polito

Sarah Sierra

Sean Cantrelle

Shaye Polito

Stephanie Leblanc

Tayla Weary

Thomas LeBlanc

Tye Williams