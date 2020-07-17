St. Mary students make UL Lafayette honors lists
St. Mary Parish students were among those who earned places on University of Louisiana at Lafayette honors lists for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5. Those who maintain grade point averages of at least 3.8 are placed on the President’s List.
The local students on the lists are:
Dean’s List
Aidan Bennett
Alaina Deshotel
Ana Matta Gomez
Ashley Marshall
Bailiee Lipari
Blair Brown
Carlie Pellerin
Chad Vining
Chase Mensman
Christopher Gros
Grant Oubre
Ireland Jaet
Jordyn Baudoin
Kendriel Wilson
Kevin Ta
Kyler Clements
Latonya Stacy
Lauren Palombo
Madison Carline
Nicole Ring
Peyton Landry
Ross Albritton
Ryan Galloway
Sage Aucoin
Taylor Hebert
Zephaniah Hoffpauir
President’s List
Aashna Lakhani
Aimee Galloway
Allie Lange
Allyssa Young
Alyssa Landry
Ashley Anslum
Ashley Fromenthal
Austin Parks
Avery Tibbs
Bailee Rineholt
Baylee Young
Breanna Jenkins
Brennan Benedietto
Bria Burrell
Brooklyn Mayon
Bryce Landry
Cade Thibodeaux
Caitlyn Chauvin
Chaz Perry
Chlesee Connor
Cooper LeBlance
Corrine Benandi
Destini Catchings
Diamond Brown
Elizabeth Ibert
Emma Millisor
Evan Landry
Evan Thibodeaux
Gabrielle Robicheaux
Haley Dunagin
Hannah Boudreaux
Harleigh Price
Isabella Braus
Isabella Mire
Isabelle Landry
Jenna Dreher
Jenna Duhon
Jennifer Tran
Joshua Lorenzo
Kane Boudreaux
Kourtney Chauvin
Krista Hebert
Kyle Boudreaux
Lauren Cantrelle
Maddi Mcgonagill
Madeline Comeaux
Maggie Johnson
Mallory Fontenot
Marissa Bellard
Morgan Chiasson
Noel Johnson
Ryan Polito
Sarah Sierra
Sean Cantrelle
Shaye Polito
Stephanie Leblanc
Tayla Weary
Thomas LeBlanc
Tye Williams