St. Mary students excel at college

2 on Southeastern honors lists

Two local students have been named to honors lists for spring 2019 at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

They are Mollie M. Millett, who made the President's List, and Cullen W. Hinkle, who is on the Dean's List. They're both from Morgan City.

La. Tech names two to Honor Roll

Two Berwick students have been named to the spring 2019 Honor Roll at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.

They are Ryan Joseph Hover and Kristina Ann Theriot.

Patterson student gets grad degree

Kate Louviere of Patterson was among the graduate students who received Master of Science in Nursing degrees at the recent McNeese State University commencement in Lake Charles.