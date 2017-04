Submitted Photo

The St. Mary Parish 4-H Shooting Sports team recently participated in the 2017 Regional Shooting Sports competition. The Junior Smallbore division team placed second of nine teams. Each member of the team placed in the top 15 overall, and will move on to compete at the state level. Pictured from left are John Andrew Uze, Brody Clements, Gage Battaglio and Bryce Miguez.