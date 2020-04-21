St. Mary schools set pre-K and kindergarten registration

St. Mary Parish Public Schools will begin registration for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and first grade students at area schools.

In accordance with the age guidelines set by the Louisiana Department of Education, all pre-kindergarten students must be 4 years old and all kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2020, for the 2020-2021 school session.

Any student entering first grade in the fall and not currently enrolled in a public school kindergarten should register on the designated registration days.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend registration at the school in their attendance zone. Registration for elementary schools in St. Mary Parish will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday,

May 7. This may change if the Stay-at-Home order is extended. The district will set up registration outside and have chairs set up six feet apart in order to keep everyone safe.

Early registration is essential as it enables the school system to plan accordingly for personnel and teaching materials, thereby ensuring a successful start to the new school year, the district said.

The deadline for the first round of registrations is May 21. Students who register after the initial deadline will be placed on the round two list and will be assigned to a class based on availability.