St. Mary schools name appointees

St. Mary Superintendent Leonard Armato recently announced several personnel appointments, including Paul Broussard as the new principal at Berwick High School and Lane Larive as acting principal at Patterson High School.

Broussard had served as Berwick’s assistant principal and as an English teacher at West St. Mary High. He will fill the principal position vacated when Buffy Fegenbush was appointed secondary supervisor of instruction earlier this year.

Larive has served as Berwick Junior High assistant principal. He will take over for Rachael Sanders, who will become the district’s acting instructional program manager.

In other personnel moves:

— Mark Spradling, former Patterson High School assistant principal, has been serving the district as acting principal of Patterson Junior since January. He has now been officially appointed as PJHS principal. Spradling succeeds Suzanne Bergeron, who had been named elementary supervisor of instruction.

— Acting Secondary Supervisor of Instruction Joe Stadalis has been appointed to the principal position at Morgan City Junior High School. Stadalis will follow Kenneth Holmes, a recent appointment as supervisor of child welfare and attendance.

—Curriculum facilitator for Hattie Watts Elementary and Patterson Junior High Sarah Broussard has been selected as instructional program manager.

— New appointees to assistant principal positions include two Berwick High teacher leaders. Kristen Percle will become the assistant principal of Berwick High School, and Noelle Lowrimore will serve as Berwick Junior’s acting assistant principal.

Based on enrollment statistics, a second assistant principal will be needed at Patterson Junior High School. Lauren Rentrop, Bayou Vista Elementary teacher, will function as PJHS assistant principal. Additionally, acting assistant principal Natasha Jackson received her official appointment to the position at Patterson High School.